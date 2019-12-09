NAS Pensacola gates open to military ID holders only following mass shooting

The gates of NAS Pensacola Monday morning a very different picture from the same time last Friday.
Some are returning to base in search of a sense of normalcy, while most are still processing Pensacola’s new reality.
One of those is Navy Veteran Kenneth Ledbetter.
“I was shocked. I’ve worked with a lot of foreign students, and it was just something that blew my mind. I never thought it would happen here,” said Kenneth Ledbetter, a Navy veteran.
The investigation continues into what is believed to be an act of terrorism.
NAS is still on high alert in the meantime.
Monday, only those with Department of Defense issued military IDs are allowed on the premises.
This, while victims families and the community continue to grieve.
Many say they believe there is no going back to normal.
“I don’t think the families will ever get back to normal, but I think the military’s been trained to do that. They know how to recoup from things like this,” said John Bailey, a Pensacola native.
Others, hoping the investigation brings a sense of closure, allowing this community to find their new normal.
“The NAS, they pretty much are a tight family, so I’m pretty sure. Its going to take a little healing, but we’ll get back, we’ll get back,” said Ledbetter.
