UPDATE: The lockdown was lifted at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
PENSACOLA Fla, (WALA) - NAS Pensacola has been closed around noon on Sunday due to a bomb threat, according to the base's Facebook page.
Both of the gates to the installation have been closed and the base has instituted a shelter in place order for those who are still there.
Base security is investigating the threat.
