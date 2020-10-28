PENSACOLA, FLA.—Due to potential inclement weather from Hurricane Zeta, Naval Air Station Pensacola will be in Condition of Readiness (COR) I as of Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Officials say to limit traffic on the installation and for everyone’s safety, only mission essential personnel will be required to report for duty after 1 p.m. today until further notice.
COR I is set when a tropical storm or hurricane is anticipated in the Gulf Coast Region within 12 hours. No personnel evacuations have been ordered at this time.
Please continue to the NAS Pensacola Facebook (@NASPCOLA) and Twitter (@NASPCOLA) pages for updates.
NAVAL AIR STATION WHITING FIELD
Naval Air Station Whiting Field will be setting Condition of Readiness 1 (COR 1) today by 2:00 p.m. due to Hurricane Zeta. COR 1 means that conditions exist for possible destructive force winds (50 mph or greater) within 12 hours. Only mission essential personnel will be on the base after 2 pm. The NAS Whiting Field commissary and Navy Exchange will be closed until further notice, and Morale Welfare and Recreation activities are curtailed. The East Gate is closed until further notice. All aircraft at NAS Whiting Field have been flown out of the area or are safely hangered on base.
Normal operations will be resumed as soon as possible.
