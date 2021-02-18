MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- NASA Successfully landed the biggest rover on Mars.

Thursday, Scientists were relieved to know their decade-long calculations to land the largest, most complex rover on Mars paid off.

Dr. Carlos Montalvo, an associate professor of mechanical aerospace engineering at the University of South Alabama rushed home after class to watch the landing with his wife and three kids. They snapped a picture all decked out in their space suits and NASA gear.

"I could feel the suspense like I was like three feet away from my television just watching the telemetry feed," said Dr. Montalvo.

The video of the landing was an animation based on radio waves the rover sent to Earth with about an eight minute delay.

The rover snapped a picture of Mars right after it landed to send back down to Earth.

Soon the rover will send back the full video of its autonomous landing, better quality photos and then over the next couple of years it will collect samples of rocks.

Dr. Montalvo hopes it's one step closer to man landing on Mars.

"For Mars 2020, it's to get more data and protocol at this point. But, you know, It does paint a picture of you know there's more of this to come you know more launches more satellites more exploration and it's really exciting to see this you know firsthand," said Dr. Montalvo.