COVID cases may be going down in Mobile County, but testing is continuing.
USA Health is working in conjunction with the City of Mobile to administer COVID-19 tests at the Mobile Civic Center.
And there has been a change in the way the nasal swab tests are conducted.
You may find them a little less uncomfortable.
Pamela Taylor with USA Health Family Practice says, "The new one is less invasive, where before we were doing the deep nasal swab, these are called mid-turbinate swab so they don't go all the way back. These are, you know, a little bit more comfortable. They're not as painful as the deep swab."
USA Health has been at the Civic Center since the beginning of June.
Officials say they've conducted more than 10,000 tests there since then, and just under 16,000 since they started drive though testing in March.
But, numbers fluctuate.
Chief Nursing Officer Natalie Fox said, "In July we saw a huge surge in the community, meaning there's a huge demand for testing."
She added, "Frequently, we're seeing over 300 patients a day in here. Right now, we're seeing still, you know, triple digits, over a hundred, but it's anywhere between a hundred and two hundred usually each day."
If you're interested in getting a test, USA Health officials say you have to make an appointment.
The phone number is 1-888-USA-2650.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.