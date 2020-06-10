NASCAR announced Wednesday that the display of the Confederate flag will be banned at its races and other events.

The move comes days after Mobile native Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, called for the ban.

"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with Confederate flags," Wallace said. "Get them out of here. They have no place for them."

NASCAR released a statement reading, “The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

Wallace will drive a car with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme in Wednesday night's race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.