MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- NASCAR said a noose was left in Bubba Wallace's garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Sunday. Wallace, who is from Mobile, is the only Black driver in the Cup Series.
In a statement released Sunday night, NASCAR said, "Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all."
Wallace has been an outspoken supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement since the death of George Floyd. At Atlanta Motor Speedway, he wore a shirt that said "I Can't Breathe" during pre-race ceremonies. At Martinsville Speedway, he drove a car with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme.
He also called for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag from its tracks. The series announced the ban two days after Wallace made the request.
Hours after the noose was found, Wallace released a statement reading, "Today's despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the right against racism. Over the last several weeks, I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry including other drivers and team members in the garage. Together, our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming of everyone. Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate. As my mother told me, 'They are just trying to scare you.' This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in."
The race at Talladega is the first race with fans in attendance since the Confederate ban was put in place. Before the race was scheduled to start, a plane pulling a banner featuring the Confederate flag and the words "Defund NASCAR" circled the track. A group of vehicles decked out in the flag also paraded on the highway in front of the facility.
Rain on Sunday forced the postponement of the race at Talladega. Drivers will return to the speedway on Monday afternoon.
