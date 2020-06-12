A local National Guardsman has won top honors in the state and will now go on to represent his battalion and Alabama in regionals. Sgt. Tyler Uteg beat all comers to win the Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year award for the state of Alabama. The combat medic is only the second from his company to ever win the honor.
Uteg is with the 127th Medical Company out of Fort Whiting and while he was tested on all aspects of military training, I caught up with him at Blakely State Park doing what he specializes in.
“Cover! Take Cover! Bang, bang, bang, bang…casualties Captain. Returning fire!” Uteg yelled as simulated gunfire sounded through the woods.
The 127th National Guard Medical Unit trains year-round for combat. Friday’s training simulated a mass casualty situation where every member of the company will be watched and reviewed. Sergeant Tyler Uteg and three others were up while I was there, and they dove into action quickly to save a life.
The automobile mechanic by profession has been enlisted in the Army National Guard for seven years and his training goes well beyond that of a combat medic. That was clear when he beat out his competition at the local, regional and state level to become the NCO of the Year for 2019.
“It’s a big deal, you know,” Uteg’s smiling Commanding Officer, Capt. Zach Eason said with a smile. “We’re a medical company so it’s a little unusual for the Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year to be a medial guy because it’s typically more infantry driven.”
Uteg was tested on 29 mental and physical warrior tasks. He’s just the second from his company to win the award and it’s brought him and his company a lot of pride.
“I have a lot of good leaders and I have a lot of support and I think if I needed anything, they’d be there for me, so I’ve been working on training for this since last December so it would really be a great honor to be able to win the regionals and then go on to nationals, so I’m super excited,” Uteg said after finishing his training run.
The next round of competition is regionals. That will be in South Carolina, coming up in August. The competition only gets tougher from here and all of us at Fox 10 News would like to wish Tyler the best of luck.
