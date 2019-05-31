The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance with a low chance of development that is expected to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico this weekend.
Forecasters say that regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of southern Mexico during the next few days.
The NHC posted the following advisory Friday afternoon:
A broad area of low pressure accompanied by cloudiness and showers centered over the Yucatan Peninsula is forecast to move westward over the southern Bay of Campeche during the weekend. Some gradual development of this system is possible through early next week as long as it remains over water. Regardless of development, the disturbance will likely produce heavy rainfall over portions of southern Mexico during the next few days. Regular issuance of the Tropical Weather Outlook will begin at 2 AM EDT tonight with the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.
