The National Hurricane Center now predicts the future Barry will become a tropical storm by Thursday and a hurricane by Friday.
The storm is expected to come ashore in Louisiana or Texas Saturday afternmoon.
For the 4 p.m. update Wednesday, the disturbance was centered near latitude 28.1 North, longitude 86.4 West.
A storm surge watch is in effect for the mouth of the Pearl River to Intracoastal City. A Hurricane watch is in effect for the mouth of the Mississippi River to Cameron. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the mouth of the Mississippi River to the mouth of the Pearl River.
The National Hurricane Center provided the following additional information:
The system is moving
toward the west-southwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). A motion toward the
west-southwest or southwest is expected through Thursday morning,
followed by a turn toward the west late Thursday and a turn toward
the west-northwest on Friday. By early Saturday, a northwestward
motion is expected. On the forecast track, the system is expected
to approach the central U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.
Reports from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate
that maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher
gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and the
disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression Thursday
morning, a tropical storm Thursday night, and a hurricane on Friday.
Shower and thunderstorm activity has gradually been increasing in
coverage and organization, and the low is likely to become a
tropical depression or a tropical storm in the next day or so.
*Formation chance through 48 hours...high...near 100 percent
*Formation chance through 5 days...high...near 100 percent
The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from the
aircraft and surface observations is 1011 mb (29.86 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the
tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by
rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could
reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated
areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...
Mouth of the Pearl River to Intracoastal City...3 to 6 ft
Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge
and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For
information specific to your area, please see products issued by
your local National Weather Service forecast office.
RAINFALL: The system is expected to produce total additional rain
accumulations of 6 to 12 inches near and inland of the central Gulf
Coast through early next week, with isolated maximum rainfall
amounts of 18 inches.
Rainfall amounts exceeding 6 to 9 inches have already occurred
across portions of the New Orleans metropolitan area today, which
has resulted in flooding.
WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible within the Hurricane Watch
area by Friday night, with tropical storm conditions possible by
early Friday.
