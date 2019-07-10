NHC Update July 10 at 4pm
National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center now predicts the future Barry will become a tropical storm by Thursday and a hurricane by Friday.

The storm is expected to come ashore in Louisiana or Texas Saturday afternmoon.

For the 4 p.m. update Wednesday, the disturbance was centered near latitude 28.1 North, longitude 86.4 West.

A storm surge watch is in effect for the mouth of the Pearl River to Intracoastal City. A Hurricane watch is in effect for the mouth of the Mississippi River to Cameron. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the mouth of the Mississippi River to the mouth of the Pearl River.

The National Hurricane Center provided the following additional information:

The system is moving

toward the west-southwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). A motion toward the

west-southwest or southwest is expected through Thursday morning,

followed by a turn toward the west late Thursday and a turn toward

the west-northwest on Friday. By early Saturday, a northwestward

motion is expected. On the forecast track, the system is expected

to approach the central U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate

that maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher

gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and the

disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression Thursday

morning, a tropical storm Thursday night, and a hurricane on Friday.

Shower and thunderstorm activity has gradually been increasing in

coverage and organization, and the low is likely to become a

tropical depression or a tropical storm in the next day or so.

*Formation chance through 48 hours...high...near 100 percent

*Formation chance through 5 days...high...near 100 percent

The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from the

aircraft and surface observations is 1011 mb (29.86 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Mouth of the Pearl River to Intracoastal City...3 to 6 ft

Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge

and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For

information specific to your area, please see products issued by

your local National Weather Service forecast office.

RAINFALL: The system is expected to produce total additional rain

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches near and inland of the central Gulf

Coast through early next week, with isolated maximum rainfall

amounts of 18 inches.

Rainfall amounts exceeding 6 to 9 inches have already occurred

across portions of the New Orleans metropolitan area today, which

has resulted in flooding.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible within the Hurricane Watch

area by Friday night, with tropical storm conditions possible by

early Friday.

