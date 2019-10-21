The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and anonymous means of disposing of prescription drugs.
Unused or expired prescription medications can lead to potential accidental poisoning, misuse and overdose, thus becoming a public safety issue.
Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment. Take back programs are the best way to dispose of old drugs.
On Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Mobile Police Department will serve as a collection site for National Take Back Day. For safe and proper disposal, bring your unwanted, unneeded or expired medications to police headquarters located at 2460 Government Blvd.
For a list of Mobile and Baldwin County drop-off locations, please click the link: https://takebackday.dea.gov/?src=deatakeback.com.
No identification is necessary and no questions will be asked.
Over-the-counter medicines will also be accepted at the collection site.
Be sure to scratch out all identifying information on the prescription drug to make it unreadable. This will help to protect your identity and the privacy of your personal health information.
