On Friday, the National Weather Service of Mobile confirmed that a "brief EF-0" tornado occurred in Chickasaw.
Winds were estimated to be 75 miles per hour.
🌪️ Our survey team found a brief EF-0 tornado occurred in Chickasaw this afternoon. Winds estimated to be 75 mph with a length of 1/2 mile. #mobwx https://t.co/eZ1kUIRgyx— NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) June 7, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.