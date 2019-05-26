If you're going to the beach this Sunday, be very careful if you go in the water.
The National Weather Service in Mobile says it has upgraded the rip current risk to high for Sunday, as it stands now.
The National Weather Service says it has received a high number of rip current reports, and conditions are expected to persist.
Officials urge people to check with lifeguards before entering the water.
