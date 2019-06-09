NEW ORLEANS (WALA) – The National World War II Museum in New Orleans is in the midst of a massive expansion, they are spending about $400 million to add some new additions.
“We're going to be building a liberation pavilion that's going to deal with the legacies of the war and how it shaped our modern world,” said Dr. Keith Huxen. “We hope to open in 2021.”
The new wing of the museum will expand an already large footprint in Downtown New Orleans.
The new additions are going to add to the museum's goal of teaching kids and making sure the history of the "greatest generation" is remembered and taught about for years to come.
“Sharing that with the next generation of students and lifelong learners is really critical for our mission,” said Gemma Birnbaum. “Without them we might not exist as a museum, they’re really important to us.”
The museum is also not just expanding in New Orleans, they are expanding online.
They just started a new online master’s degree program in World War II studies.
“The platforms where we reach out to people who never set foot into New Orleans, never come to this museum, but where we're going to reach out to them and promote World War II history,” Dr. Huxen said.
The war may have ended nearly 75 years ago, but the museum is still focused on doing its part to make sure those who want to learn about it, can.
