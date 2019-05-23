The Alabama Historical Commission in conjunction with National Geographic announced Wednesday, May 22, 2019 the discovery of the Clotilda in the Mobile River Delta. The Clotilda is the last known slave ship to have come to Mobile prior to the Civil War. While National Geographic has led the research team, a journalist and filmmaker from Mobile was the first to look for and lay hands on the ship.
Naturalist and filmmaker, Ben Raines set off to find this important piece of Mobile’s history in 2017. What he thought was the Clotilda early on turned out to be a different ship. With persistence and help from an archeology team from the University of Southern Mississippi, his discovery of what has been confirmed to be the Cotilda was made in 2018. After that, Raines said things got even more difficult.
“So, then I told the state. I gave them our coordinates. I gave them all our survey data. Two days later, they announced that National Geographic and this archeology company were going to come survey the river and look for the ship,” Raines explained. “Really, they were coming to look at my ship. They did their survey in July, so several…four months later and then, no word. The National Geographic made everybody sign non-disclosure agreements and they wouldn’t tell me anything.”
Raines credits old-fashioned, investigative journalism with setting him on the right track. That, along with intuition and new mapping technology led him to the site, a few miles up the Mobile River where the Clotilda’s burned remains lay hidden from sight for more than 150 years. Once samples and measurements were taken, Raines said he had little doubt he’d found what he was after.
“I pulled a piece of it up and held it up in the daylight and turns out, for the first time in 160 years, the ship had seen daylight and it had square nails in it…wrought iron nails and I knew immediately this was built in the 1850s,” Raines said.
Once National Geographic became involved, neither they, not the Alabama Historical Commission has officially given Raines credit for the find. Because he worked for a local media outlet at the time, Raines said National Geographic wouldn’t allow him further access to the site. Despite that, Raines said he’s proud of his accomplishment, along with its historical significance to Mobile.
“Out of the twenty thousand ships that were in the slave trade, they’ve only found twelve of them and all of them are in foreign countries, so this is a huge deal for Africatown. It’s a huge deal for the rest of the country and you know, this ship powerfully tells the story of Africatown,” Raines said. “Those people have been telling the truth. They were brought here illegally in the hold of a ship. All that happened and this ship is a total testament to it and I really hope it’s going to help revitalize Africatown.”
Raines said he’s not reached out to the state or National Geographic since their announcement. He hopes that a museum featuring the discovery can become part of the Civil Rights Freedom Trail in Alabama. National Geographic if filming a documentary about the ship’s discovery, but Raines hasn’t been asked to be a part of the process. He has begun work on a new book about the search and discovery which is scheduled to be published in 2020.
