Naval Air Station Pensacola will host Wreaths Across America onboard the installation Dec.14 at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Officials say this year’s event will kick-off at 11 a.m. to remember and honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance Wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each veteran aloud.
This year’s event will only be open to those with a current a DoD ID card or to groups and organizations previously approved.
To participate in the event, please visit www.barrancaswreaths.com by Friday at noon. For more information, please call 850-867-5873 or 850-207-1217.
