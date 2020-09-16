MILTON, Fla. (WALA) - Due to inclement weather from Hurricane Sally, Naval Air Station Whiting Field has suspended normal operations and will be in Condition of Readiness (COR I) as of Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Only mission essential personnel are required to report for duty.
COR I means that destructive force winds (50 mph) are forecasted within 12 hours. No personnel evacuations have been ordered at this time. Aircraft from Training Air Wing FIVE have been hangered on board the installation or flown to a safe location.
Continue to monitor local news and the NAS Whiting Field Facebook page (@naswhitingfield) for updates. NAS Whiting Field personnel should connect with their supervisor for any questions or issues.
