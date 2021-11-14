Navarre Library to close Monday through Nov. 27 for renovations

NAVARRE, Fla (WALA) -- The Navarre Library will close from Monday, Nov. 15 through Nov. 27 for renovations. This closure includes the after-hours book drop at the library.

The library branch is scheduled to reopen Nov. 29, according to Santa Rosa County official.

Patrons who use the Navarre Library are directed to keep any library materials that are checked out and return them when the branch reopens.

Patrons may also check out and return library items at any of the other Santa Rosa County Library locations during the closure. All other Santa Rosa County Library locations will be open.