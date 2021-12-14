OKSALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Highway 98 in Okaloosa County Monday night.
The crash occurred on Highway 98 and Skylark Road at approximately just after 7 p.m.
The FHP said the pedestrian, a 53-year-old Navarre man, had just been involved in another vehicle crash, during which he was operating a vehicle. After that crash, his vehicle came to a stop on the northern shoulder of U.S. Highway 98, and the other vehicle came to a stop in the center median.
The pedestrian exited his vehicle and attempted to cross the westbound lanes of U.S. 98 to make contact with the other driver. At that time, a third vehicle, was traveling westbound on U.S. 98, in the inside lane west of Skylark Road, and struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced deceased on scene, the FHP said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.