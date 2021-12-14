OKSALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Highway 98 in Okaloosa County Monday night.

The crash occurred on Highway 98 and Skylark Road at approximately just after 7 p.m.

The FHP said the pedestrian, a 53-year-old Navarre man, had just been involved in another vehicle crash, during which he was operating a vehicle. After that crash, his vehicle came to a stop on the northern shoulder of U.S. Highway 98, and the other vehicle came to a stop in the center median.

The pedestrian exited his vehicle and attempted to cross the westbound lanes of U.S. 98 to make contact with the other driver. At that time, a third vehicle, was traveling westbound on U.S. 98, in the inside lane west of Skylark Road, and struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced deceased on scene, the FHP said.