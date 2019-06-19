Mobile Police charge a man with capital murder.
He's accused of shooting into a car full of kids, and a pregnant woman.
The unborn child was killed.
Police say it happened Tuesday morning about 2:30 in the 1400 block of Navco Road.
Four juveniles were also hurt in the incident.
Police say they were answering a report of a vehicle crash, but it turned out to be much more.
27 year old Demetrius Hickenbottom was taken by police to Metro Jail.
Police say they were answering a call of a vehicle crash on Navco Road, but found a woman had been shot multiple times by a man she knew.
Sergeant LaDerrick DuBose said, "He approached her, they got into a verbal altercation. At some point, he produced a weapon and fired multiple shots into the vehicle, striking her multiple times. She pulled away, striking a tree in the process crashing the vehicle."
Elle Lim says the accident happened in front of her home, where you can see a fence knocked down.
She said she and her husband were sleeping at the time.
Lim said, "Then, all of a sudden, we heard like a loud bang. That was crazy. And then we just heard like kids screaming. I started to look out the window and then I woke up my husband and told him to call 911."
Police say there were also four juveniles in the vehicle.
They say all were taken to the hospital.
And that's when the event took a more tragic turn.
Sgt. DuBose said, "Once the female victim got to the hospital, it was discovered that she was four months pregnant and, during the altercation of the shooting, the unborn child succumbed to the injury."
Lim said after her husband called 911, he tried to help.
She said, "My husband went to her and, when I asked my husband, he said she was just screaming the whole time, she was just screaming."
Police say the four children were being treated for injures they received in the crash.
They also said the woman was in serious, but stable, condition at the hospital.
Lim said, "It was very unfortunate. I feel really sorry about her."
Police say Hickenbottom is charged with capital murder, five counts of attempted murder, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
