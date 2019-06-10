MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police are investigating a robbery at Navigator Credit Union.
The robbery occurred shortly after noon on Government Street. Police said two men armed with guns entered the building and demanded money. After getting cash from employees, they fled the scene.
There were evidence markers placed by police on the ground just outside the credit union that mark where money was dropped by the suspects.
A description of the robbers has not been released.
