FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Navy identified the pilots killed in a plane crash in Foley on Friday.
U.S. Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross, 30, from Wixom, Michigan, and U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett, 24, from Weddington, North Carolina died when the Navy T-6B Texan II trainer aircraft went down in a neighborhood around 4:30 p.m. No one on the ground was injured.
Crash investigators said the turboprop plane was on a routine training flight and took off from Whiting Field in Milton.
Lt. Ross was the flight instructor and Ensign Garrett was a student pilot. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.
The Navy investigation team is asking anyone with pictures, videos, even anyone who comes across debris from the aircraft to leave it undisturbed and call Lieutenant Freeman at (864) 608-0729.
