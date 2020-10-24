BALDWIN COUNTY Ala, (WALA) The U.S. Navy investigation team is asking anyone who may have video or photos of the aircraft in flight, or additional information, to call Lieutenant Freeman at (864) 608-0729.
Also if you see what may be debris from the aircraft, they ask that you leave it undisturbed and call Lieutenant Freeman.
