FOLEY, Ala. (WALA)-- More than 24 hours after a navy training plane went down in a Foley neighborhood killing the two people aboard, the investigation into what led up to the crash continues.
The Navy releasing new information Saturday afternoon about the pilots, they say they were an instructor and student.
Yellow tape blocked off the crash site Saturday as investigators continued combing through the scene.
Neighbors like Darrel and Debbie Fontenot still shaken after the plane came down just behind their home, their neighbors narrowly escaping.
“We heard what sounded like a jet, a plane, something coming down and then there was the sound of the contact that it made.. an explosion.. and there was a shudder in the ground… it shook our house,” said the Fontenots.
The Navy says the turbo prop plane was on a routine training flight and took off from Whiting Field in Milton.
However something went terribly wrong and the aircraft plunged to the ground, striking a home in a heavily populated neighborhood around 4:30 Friday afternoon.
“Then we started hearing the explosions of either gas tanks or whatever else so that’s when we had gone outside and saw the first amount of sparks, the smoke, people running out of the house on the phone,” said Darryl.
The home and two vehicles caught on fire.
Firefighters and police from multiple agencies rushed to the scene.
Thankfully no one on the ground was hurt, but for Debbie Fontenot an already devastating situation was made even more heartbreaking by the thought of the families who have lost their loved ones.
“I can remember being a Navy wife and him being gone and being alone and so this just breaks my heart,” she said.
The Navy has said they will not identify the instructor and student killed until 24 hours after their families have been notified.
The Navy investigation team is asking anyone with pictures, videos, even anyone who comes across debris from the aircraft to leave it undisturbed and call Lieutenant Freeman at (864) 608-0729.
