FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Navy ordered all non-deployed aviation units to stand down following last week's deadly crash in Foley.
The safety stand-down will give Navy aviation units time "to focus on how to further improve operational risk management and risk mitigation across the Naval Aviation enterprise."
Friday's crash in Foley killed Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross, 30, from Wixom, Michigan, and 24-year-old US Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett of Weddington, North Carolina. The two were in a T-6B Texan II aircraft that went down in a neighborhood. The cause of the crash has not been determined.
Three days earlier, an F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed near Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California. The pilot ejected safely.
