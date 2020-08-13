MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public's help in locating 15-year-old India Newman of Mobile.
According to the report, the teen has been missing since Monday, August 3.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of India Newman, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Mobile Police Department at 1-251-208-7211.
