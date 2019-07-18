You're invited to cycle the distance, and help the Daphne High School football team while you're at it! The second annual "Daphne Trojan Century Ride" is coming up! Proceeds from the event benefit the Trojans’ football program.
Event details and schedule:
2nd Annual Daphne Trojan Century Ride Fundraiser
Saturday July 20th
7:00am start time
Daphne High School
Support the 2019 Daphne Trojan Football Team while enjoying a course with breathtaking scenery along Mobile Bay and the beautiful countryside of Baldwin County.
Distance Options: 5,10,25,50, or 100 mile
- Ride will start at 7:00am
- Parking available at Daphne High School (Ride will begin and end near football stadium entrance)
- Sag crew provided, refueling stations along the route
- Bring Plenty of sunscreen, temperatures expected to be hot
