JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) -- A second man is charged in connection with the theft of 66 school bus batteries, a Jackson County School District truck and a trailer on the weekend of Nov. 16, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.
Most of the stolen property has been recovered.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says 38-year-old Shaun Edward Necaise was arrested Wednesday in Gautier. He is charged with motor vehicle theft and two counts of grand larceny, the Sheriff's Department says.
Necaise and Adam Anthony Shaw allegedly stole the bus batteries, a Ram 1500 maintenance truck and an enclosed trailer, according to authorities.
Shaw faces the same charges and is jailed in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on $75,000 bond, according to officials.
Investigators found some of the batteries in Long Beach. The truck and trailer were found Tuesday in Harrison County.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department and Gautier Police Department assisted in the recovery of the property. A Crime Stoppers tip also led to information about the suspects, according to officials.
