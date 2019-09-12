A pair of University of South Alabama students were arrested this week after making terrorist threats, according to school officials.
According to a university spokesperson, 21-year-old Jaleel Hughes of Mobile was arrested on Tuesday, September 10 and charged with making a terrorist threat.
The following day a second USA student was arrested and facing the same charge.
Police arrested 21-year-old Jack Christensen of Birmingham Wednesday, Sept. 11 and charged him with making a terrorist threat.
Officials say the second incident was brought to the attention of USAPD by a university employee. In the course of the investigation, the suspect was observed on security camera allegedly committing the act a second time.
Due to an ongoing investigation, school officials say they cannot provide additional information at this time.
