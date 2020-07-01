MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Power Mobile says as of 5:00 pm, 3,850 residents are without power in the area as storms move through.
Officials say most of the damages are in the Bay Minette, Prichard, West Mobile and Theodore areas. Crews will be working as weather conditions allow.
