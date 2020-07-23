MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile has set another record for the number of COVID-19 cases reported in one day..
Health Department officials reported 390 new cases; the old daily high number was 189 new cases.
Mobile now has a total of 6,870 total cases and 178 deaths. Mobile has 2920 recovered patients.
