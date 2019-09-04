MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Nearly two dozen vehicles were damaged when a fire broke out at a used car dealership in Mobile County.
Firefighters were called to A1 Auto Sales on Schillinger Road around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. When the first engine arrived at the scene, the crew found several vehicles on fire in a grassy area behind the business.
Seven additional engines, one ladder truck, one paramedic crew, two command units, and more support units were called in to fight the vehicle fires and grass fires. It took about 90 minutes to get the fires under control.
Investigators said more than 22 vehicles suffered fire or water damage. No homes or commercial buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported.
Mobile Fire-Rescue investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fires.
