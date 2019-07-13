According to Alabama Power, nearly 2,500 customers are without power Saturday, July 13 at approximately 5:30 p.m.
They say most of those customers are in the downtown and Bayou la Batre areas.
In our Mobile Division, about 2,500 are without power in the area, mostly downtown and in Bayou la Batre. Our crews are working. #alabamapower— Alabama Power (@alabamapower) July 13, 2019
Crews are working to restore power.
This story will continue to update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.