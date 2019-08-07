A night of gun violence leaves a person dead, another wounded in Prichard.
There's no word of a suspect or motive.
The shooting happened about 2 a.m. on Grover Avenue. just about half a block from Whitley Elementary School.
One person is dead.
Another is shot in the head, according to friends.
The dead man, whom his friend says is 30 years old, is being remembered as a man who gave back to his community..
Prichard police identified the dead man as Tracy Goldsmith, Junior, but friends in the neighborhood call him Tracy Junior.
Police say another man, identified as Terrance Hubbard, was shot and taken to University Hospital.
Someone placed a stuffed bear near the shooting scene.
Theris Howard says he grew up with Goldsmith, who used to live in a house near where the shooting happened.
Howard said, "I came out here and saw the police and the yellow tape, and I ended making my way over here to my neighbor, that I grew up with, house, and I stood on his porch and saw his body laying out here in the street."
87 year old Ruby McPherson lives across the street.
She said, "The street was full of police, and the other guy who was shot, they done picked him up and he was gone before I even knew it."
When asked if she heard anything overnight, McPherson said, "Uh uh. I was back there watching TV.
I heard the gunshots and that's all."
Howard said he knew Goldsmith for almost twenty years and mentored him.
He said Goldsmith spent time volunteering time cleaning up and painting buildings.
Howard said, "He had a great heart, golden heart. He was a good person, he wasn't a violent person at all. He cared about his family. He cared about his friends."
McPherson said, "He was a good boy. He didn't bother nobody. He was quiet."
Howard says Goldsmith's death shows once again something has to be done about violence.
He said, "It's time for us love each other. It's time for us to heal."
