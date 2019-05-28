MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- FOX10 News is digging deeper for answers into a tragic shooting death Monday night in Mobile.
A man is behind bars, accused of killing his girlfriend.
It happened in the 400 block of Magnolia Road.
42 year old Jason Cooley was arrested.
Reporter Toi Thornton asked him, "Are you sorry? Anything to say to your family?"
Cooley answered, "No excuse."
Mobile Police say received a report Monday night around 10pm about shots fired.
They say Cooley shot his girlfriend, 42 year old Selwonda Pugh, several times after a domestic dispute.
Pugh died at the hospital.
Alexandra Lee lives next door to where the shooting happened.
She said, "We heard shots, but my daughter didn't know somebody was being murdered."
Lee says after hearing about the arrest, the incident hit especially close to home.
She said, "It's a horrible thing and I feel for her. I feel it's gut wrenching because I'm a domestic violence survivor."
Lee says incidents like this call attention to the problem of domestic violence and the need to take action.
She said, "We, as a community, have to got to pull together as a whole. We've got to stop and get some laws in place to get it changed, because it's going to continue to happen."
Cooley remains in Metro Jail charged with murder.
He could be in court for a bond hearing this week.
