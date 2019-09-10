Many people still live in the Toulminville cul de sac where Sandra Williams' body was found.
The area has seen a lot of changes from 39 years ago, but some people we talked to lived on this street at the time of the murder.
Williams was 19 years old when her body was found on September 11, 1980
We talked to a man in the neighborhood who says he lived here when the crime happened, but was away in the service at the time.
When asked what he thought about police making an arrest, he said, "I'm glad that they did. I'll be 90 years old on my next birthday, but all of these situations that happened, the policemen are doing good and a lot of people don't give them credit."
A woman who lives along the cul de sac but didn't want to be identified didn't live here at the time of the crime, but had heard about the case.
She said, "I think its horrible. It's horrible, but it's amazing that they would have solved it after that long."
Ray Nicholson lives in the neighborhood and hopes the arrest brings closure.
He said, "That's incredible, yes, for it to have been so long ago, and, then. now, they've finally put something to rest, the family and everything else. That's marvelous."
And the people we talked to were surprised at the coincidence that an arrest in the murder was made almost 39 years ago to the day when Williams' body was found.
