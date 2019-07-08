PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- We're staying on top of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Pensacola.
Neighbors and family of Tymar Crawford say he was shot and killed Friday afternoon.
Police say Crawford led them on a chase after an officer smelled marijuana coming from his vehicle in front of the officer's patrol car and attempted to pull him over.
Neighbors say the chase ended in Crawford's own front yard.
Police say Crawford disarmed one of the officers during a struggle, and that's when the other officer shot him.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the case.
The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.
