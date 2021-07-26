Neighbors hoping alligator living in retention pond is gone for good

After making itself a little too comfortable, a more than 8 foot alligator hopefully finding a new home away from Stonegate Estates in Gulf Shores.

“Didn’t see him. Didn’t see him Friday. Didn’t see him Saturday, and I don’t see him now. So I don’t know if the gator has left the house…I don’t see any ducks out here either, so maybe his duck food source has dried up and he’s headed for greener pastures,” said Sandy Holmes, Stonegate Homeowner’s Association President.

This big guy first moved into the neighborhood earlier this month, all the time inching closer to sidewalks and homes.

Holmes says last she heard from Alabama Conservation Officers they were giving the gator a chance to move on on its own, with a plan to possibly remove him as a last resort come August.

She’s hoping that’s what has happened.

“If he’s gone, yay! I’m happy for him. I’m happy for us,” said Holmes.

Others aren’t so sure.

“We’re hoping he’s gone, but if he’s gone, where did he go, and is he coming back?” said Debra Tarr, who lives down the street from the pond.

For now, neighbors say they are keeping a close eye on the pond…and hoping for the best.

“Until I see someone remove him or evidence of him leaving, we don’t know where he is,” said Tarr.

Conservation Officers told Holmes the alligator would hopefully move on after exhausting all food sources in the retention pond.

We’ve reached out to the officer on the case for more details on how they plan on proceeding.