MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Coyotes in residential neighborhoods -- it's a problem that does not appear to be going away on its own.

The problem is not isolated. Coyote sightings have been reported across the Port City.

"I have seen three different coyotes in my yard -- just this week alone," said Jacob Blasius. "In my front yard, back yard, and on my porch, where I sometimes leave my door open during this time of year during nice weather."

Blasius lives on Evelyn Drive and took the issue before the Mobile City Council after he was told by Animal Control -- they'd like to help him but they can't. Responding to coyotes is currently not a responsibility of Animal Control -- nor or they trained or equipped to deal with the wild animals.

"I am presently carrying a handgun on my person in my yard during the morning and evening hours. You all know that's a public safety issue. You don't want residents having to discharge firearms to protect themselves in their own yards," said Blasius.

The administration acknowledged they've had a problem with coyotes in the past.

"We do engage professional trappers to assist us... You may remember a few years back we had a large amount of domestic animals taken by coyotes in Llanfair subdivsion and we were able to successfully eradicate those coyotes," said James Barber, Mobile Chief of Staff.

Whether it's more training or more money -- City Council Member Bess Rich says the council is committed to helping address the coyote concerns.

"I would just request that on your behalf and for the citizens at large that the administration look at the resources we need to put toward this problem... That we know is a real problem," said Rich.

The other problem they run into is when private trappers go in and kill off a lot of coyotes -- they tend to breed even more in some cases. The trappers also run the risk of trapping domestic animals -- depending on the location.