MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- After an investigation, Mobile police have made an arrest in the death of a three month old girl.
According to police, officers responded to a medical emergency call in the 1300 Block of Doyle Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday. They say a three-month-old girl was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Police officials stated that an investigation discovered that the child died of a traumatic injury. The child's father, 29-year old-Corey Parsons, has been arrested in connection with this case.
Neighbors said they were disturbed to hear the news.
"It's just very shocking and I'm sure all the neighbors in this area are shocked by the whole thing," said Jeanette James, a neighbor.
