BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA)-- Bay Minette Fire Chief Mike Minchew confirmed 23-year-old Chase Daniel was the victim of an early morning house fire Saturday.
“There was just flames coming out the back and we banged on all the windows couldn't get him to wake up.”
Neighbors did not want to go on camera, but say they saw it all and did what they could before firefighters got there.
“I said I’ll bust a window open if you want me to and she said no don’t do that. Don’t go in there and I said well I'm going to go get my van. Bring it over here that way I blow the horn flashers on for the first responders and all that.”
He says he saw a small fire through the kitchen window and was just shocked since there were two cars in the driveway.
“So I'm thinking there’s got to be somebody in this house and I’m just thinking to myself it don’t look that bad yet… why no noise... no nothing I can't hear nothing.”
Neighbors on South Bouler Road say the man had just moved in a few months ago with his fiance.
“I just pray that she’s ok. Hope she gets through it."
Daniel was taken to North Baldwin Infirmary where he died from his injuries.
An initial investigation shows the fire may have been an accident.
