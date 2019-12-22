MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Two men are in the hospital and a teenager is dead following a shooting near Hillsdale community center in Mobile Saturday night.
"It was scary. Very scary."
It's the only way one neighbor can describe what she heard.
Mobile police say 18-year-old Keith Kiel was killed after he and two others were shot near the Hillsdale Community Center on Lorma road.
People in the area were saddened to learn a teenager was killed.
"It's just terrible, you know."
Officers responding to the scene found Kiel and one other man had been shot.
Video shows paramedics putting one of the victims into an ambulance.
One man who did not want to go on camera says he believes there were cars were parked in a lot near the community center area.
He says he was standing on his porch when all of a sudden he heard at least 18 gunshots.
He then saw a car leave the area after the shooting ended.
The neighbor says one of the victims walked across the street to a house where he was able to get help before first responders got there.
Police say a third man later showed up to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers say he was also injured in the same shooting.
Investigators are still working to find out what exactly led up to the shooting.
