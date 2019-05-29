MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A shocking story in Mobile, especially in light of the brutally hot weather we've been having.
Mobile Police say a four month old baby was found inside a locked vehicle on Bloodgood Street in downtown Mobile.
They say the child had been left inside overnight for about 12 hours.
Jermius Scott said he saw the baby about 9:00 Sunday morning in a black car parked in front of an apartment building.
Scott said he had seen the same car about five hours earlier, but, this time, when he left to get something to eat, he saw a baby inside.
Scott said, "So I really used my elbow to bust the window. Seeing the baby turning purple in that car, I couldn't just leave that baby in there like that, man. That's dead wrong."
Tarance James says he was inside when Scott called for him to come outside.
James said, "And, so, as we came, we peeked in the car and we were like, 'Oh, there was a baby in there. It's hot, we need to hurry up and get him out.' So, when we saw that, he hit it with the elbow, unlocked the door, got the baby out."
Both said the baby was conscious and not crying, but sweating heavily.
The child was rushed to the hospital, and is now doing fine.
They say the child was supposed to be in the care of his father from the night before.
Police say human resources officials were contacted and responded.
Scott and James say they're glad the baby is okay.
Scott said, "I don't know who it was and don't want to know because, you know, you're not supposed to hate nobody, but that's a hateful situation."
James said, "So, I just pray the baby is all right and I hope nothing like that ever happens again."
Police are classifying the case as reckless endangerment, but there is no word of any arrests or identities.
They say the case is still being investigated.
