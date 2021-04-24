MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) As Mobile Fire-Rescue continues to investigate what caused a deadly house fire on Jones Avenue early Saturday morning, neighbors tell FOX10's Marella Porter the person killed was an elderly man, a former teacher, well known in his community.

“It’s a tragedy and i was really surprised when I got the news this morning. I just came out here to see what was going on,” said Cleophus Lewis, who says he’d just talked to the victim’s brother on Friday.

Saturday afternoon firefighters returned to the scene to put out hot spots that reignited flames inside of this home.

Firefighters called back out to scene of deadly house fire on Jones Ave. this afternoon after flames reignite. Neighbors say the person killed this morning was an elderly man who lived at the home. pic.twitter.com/FljGZxkZNe — Marella Porter (@marellasp) April 24, 2021

“The fire was so bad when I got here, that’s when I found out what happened,” said Herbert Henderson, whose grandparents lived next door, “So we been knowing him at least 50 years or longer.”

The victim’s body was found by firefighters who were searching the home.

His sudden death is a blow to those who knew him.

“He was just a good man, you know everybody knew him around here. I know he taught school,” said Henderson.

FOX10 News is not releasing the victim’s name, since Mobile Police has not confirmed the victim’s identity.

Once we hear back, we’ll be sure to update you.