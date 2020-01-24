MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA)-- Mobile County deputies were originally called to a domestic disturbance for a woman acting irrationally at a property in Coden on Monday afternoon.
Sheriff Sam Cochran says the woman was inside another man's trailer when deputies tried talking with her.
"And as soon as the deputies knocked on the door the lady inside rattled something off... indistinguishable and fired a couple of shots," said Sheriff Cochran.
Neighbors say the woman had already fired at another neighbor who tried to get her out of the trailer before she started shooting at deputies.
Deputies took cover as she continued firing through a window in the trailer using at least three different guns, the sheriff believes, she found inside.
A deputy fired at least four shots until the woman stopped shooting.
The woman was found dead inside after officers fired tear gas into the trailer to try and give her medical attention.
A neighbor, who did not want to go on camera, says lately there has been a lot of commotion on the property right next to hers, with deputies sent out there every day the last three days.
"Fussing, fighting, cussing just ranting and raving all the time."
The sheriff says they've been called for the same woman at least five times in the last six months at the same property.
He says the woman suffered from mental health problems.
"Sad that it come to this. I hope it ends. I'm ready for my quiet neighborhood back and the safety of me and my daughters and grandsons."
"This is a bad situation where people are firing upon the police and it just illustrates the dangerous situation we have in the state of Alabama with mental illness. This is the third time officers in the last few weeks, our officers have been assaulted by people suffering with mental illness," said Sheriff Cochran.
Just two weeks ago a man armed with a hammer at a Semmes Walmart was shot and killed after threatening Mobile County deputies.
The sheriff says it's a growing problem that he hopes will be addressed soon.
At least 30 deputies responded but none were injured.
Sheriff Cochran says they're now working to learn more about the woman and her state of mind.
Her name has not yet been released.
