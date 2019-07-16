MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It is now the law in Alabama: If you are caught with a stolen weapon — and you know it’s stolen — you could get 10 years in prison. Local law enforcement pushed for the new law in light of a rise in stolen weapons and the dangers that brings.
New Alabama law cracks down on stolen guns
