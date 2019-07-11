MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a law making possession of a stolen firearm a felony.
Mobile's Public Safety Director James Barber, along with State Senator David Sessions and State Representative Matt Simpson, pushed to get the bill passed. Both were with Gov. Ivey as she signed it into law on Thursday, July 11.
The law takes effect in October and makes it a felony to receive a stolen gun, no matter the value of the firearm. Currently, possession of a stolen gun with a value under $500 was a misdemeanor.
Local leaders pushed for the bill just months after Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder was killed in the line of duty by someone armed with a stolen gun.
