MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – A change is about to go into effect that is going to affect kids who vape.
A new law goes into effect Thursday that bans selling nicotine and vaping products to anyone under the age of 19.
State Representative Barbara Drummond, co-sponsored and she believes it will safe guard children.
“Though we have seen the use of tobacco to go down, vaping has become somewhat of an epidemic especially as it relates to our young people,” she said.
For years vaping products have been labeled the safer way to smoke, but experts said in the case of children nicotine should be avoided all together.
According to the law, if a retailer sells the product to a person under 19 they could face a fine or jail time.
“We didn't want something on the books or as a law that just says it's against the law, but there was nothing to back it up,” Drummond said.
The new law will also require vape shops to have a tobacco license, prohibits advertising vaping as a healthy option to replace smoking and will not allow the sale of the products near schools, libraries or parks.
“Anything we can do as legislators to legislate something that will protect the health and well fair of our children, I stand ready to do it,” Drummond said.
The new law gives regulating power to the ABC board in the state.
It also limits billboard advertising for vaping liquid to only offer three flavors, tobacco, mint or menthol. Drummond said flavored vaping liquid can attract kids to start using the stuff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.