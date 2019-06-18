Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- A gloomy day was brightened Tuesday for a formerly homeless family in Mobile.
Wind Creek Hospitality leaders are happy to support the people at Sybil Smith Family Village as they work to change lives in our community.
A $20,000 donation from Wind Creek Hospitality will continue helping families move from homelessness to independence.
"That's gonna provide a lot of resources to a family that's getting back on their feet," said Magi Williams with Wind Creek Hospitality.
Kimberly Olivier is eager to see her growth within the program.
"For me to be given the chance to come to Sybil Smith and learn to be self-sufficient and stand on my feet means so much to me and my children."
The program includes transitional housing for up to two years.
"You know, if you've lost everything it takes more than three months to get back on your feet," said Ann Bedsole, Village Founder.
"Everything that you can need to rebuild your life."
Providing a fully furnished apartment, life skills classes, counseling and support services.
"There are lots of very grateful happy women in this world because of the people at Dumas Wesley"
"It is truly a blessing to be here."
To date the center has supported more than 2,000 people with an 85% success rate.
The Sybil Smith Family Village will celebrate 20 years this summer.
